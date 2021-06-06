UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Confirms 1st Child Death From COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Mongolia confirms 1st child death from COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia's health ministry on Sunday reported four deaths from COVID-19, including an eight-year-old girl, the country's first child fatality from the virus.

So far the disease has claimed 325 lives in Mongolia since the country's first case was reported in March last year.

The national tally climbed to 65,266 with 1,288 more reported, and total recoveries rose to 53,780 as 185 more patients had recovered, according to the ministry.

The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 has been increasing significantly, the ministry said, urging the public to follow health guidelines.

The Asian country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

Related Topics

Mongolia February March Sunday From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

14 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

24 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

29 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

44 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.