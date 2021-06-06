Mongolia confirms 1st child death from COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia's health ministry on Sunday reported four deaths from COVID-19, including an eight-year-old girl, the country's first child fatality from the virus.

So far the disease has claimed 325 lives in Mongolia since the country's first case was reported in March last year.

The national tally climbed to 65,266 with 1,288 more reported, and total recoveries rose to 53,780 as 185 more patients had recovered, according to the ministry.

The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 has been increasing significantly, the ministry said, urging the public to follow health guidelines.

The Asian country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.