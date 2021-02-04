UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Confirms 31 More Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Mongolia confirms 31 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 31 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in Mongolia in the last 24 hours, raising its national tally to 1,890, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

"We conducted 16,960 tests for COVID-19 yesterday, and 31 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a press conference.

The latest cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, said Ambaselmaa.

The Asian country has so far recorded four COVID-19-related deaths and 1,398 recoveries since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020

