UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Confirms 32 More COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported 32 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

"Yesterday, we conducted 5,969 tests for COVID-19 and 32 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, said at a press conference.

A total of 31 of the new cases were locally transmitted and detected at the capital city Ulan Bator's Bayanzurkh District General Hospital, said Ambaselmaa. The remaining one is a Mongolian citizen who returned home on a chartered flight from Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, she added.

The national tally has risen to 993, including 550 locally transmitted cases so far.

The Asian country has so far recorded 509 recoveries with no deaths.

Related Topics

Germany Frankfurt Mongolia From Asia

Recent Stories

Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for pra ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

19 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

20 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

24 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.