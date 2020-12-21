Mongolia confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported 32 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

"Yesterday, we conducted 5,969 tests for COVID-19 and 32 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, said at a press conference.

A total of 31 of the new cases were locally transmitted and detected at the capital city Ulan Bator's Bayanzurkh District General Hospital, said Ambaselmaa. The remaining one is a Mongolian citizen who returned home on a chartered flight from Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, she added.

The national tally has risen to 993, including 550 locally transmitted cases so far.

The Asian country has so far recorded 509 recoveries with no deaths.