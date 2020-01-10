UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Crime Rate Down 13 Pct In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Mongolia crime rate down 13 pct in 2019

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Mongolia has seen a 13-percent drop in the number of crimes in 2019, the country's National Police Agency (NPA) said Friday.

A total of 31,524 criminal cases were recorded across the country last year, the NPA said in a statement, adding that more than half of the crimes happened in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is home to half of the country's population of 3.

2 million.

"In 2019, about 800 small and large campaigns aimed at preventing crimes were organized across the country. As a result, the crime rate in Mongolia was down 13 percent last year," the agency said.

In addition, an average of three people were killed and 24 were injured in crimes in the country per day last year, according to the NPA.

