UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Declares 2023, 2024 As "Years To Visit Mongolia"

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Mongolia declares 2023, 2024 as "Years to Visit Mongolia"

ULAN BATOR, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Mongolian government on Tuesday decided to declare 2023 and 2024 as "Years to Visit Mongolia" to promote the country's pandemic-hit tourism sector.

"The move will give a major boost to our country's goal of attracting 1 million foreign tourists in 2024," Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene told a press conference after a regular meeting of the government.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday launched an online platform for promoting Mongolia internationally, said Bat-Erdene.

In addition, every foreign tourist who has obtained an e-visa to come to Mongolia will soon receive a greeting letter from the prime minister of Mongolia titled "Welcome to Mongolia," he said.

Currently, Mongolia's economy is largely dependent on its export-oriented mining sector. Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify the economy.

Mongolia has set a goal of welcoming 1 million foreign tourists and earning 1 billion U.S. Dollars from tourism in 2024.

The country attracted a total of 42,060 foreign tourists in the first five months of this year, up 391.7 percent from the same period last year, as a result of re-opening its borders to foreign tourists in February.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Same Mongolia February From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

43 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

1 hour ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

1 hour ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.