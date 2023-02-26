Mongolia earns ticket to FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Mongolia has secured a spot in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers after beating Singapore 73-49 in the second round of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers in Group F here on Saturday night.

The matches of the second round opened here on Friday, and a total of six teams, Mongolia, Hong Kong of China, Malaysia, Thailand, Guam and Singapore are competing in the three-day tournament.