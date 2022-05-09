UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Exports 3.8 Mln Tons Of Coal In First 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ULAN BATOR, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Mongolia exported a total of 3.8 million tons of coal in the first four months of this year, down 48 percent year on year, Mongolian Customs General Administration said on Monday.

The significant decrease is related to border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Coal is Mongolia's main export commodity.

Mongolia has planned to export at least 36 million tons of coal in 2022, according to the authority.

The Asian country, which is rich in natural resources, exported 15.9 million tons of coal in 2021, down 44.3 percent year on year, according to Mongolian Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry.

