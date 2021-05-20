Mongolia further eases COVID-19 restrictions

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) --:Mongolia on Thursday decided to further ease COVID-19 restrictions imposed in early April to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Major markets, hotels, restaurants, resorts, tourist camps and saunas across the country can resume their operations at 50-percent capacity starting Saturday with strict observation of social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks, Tseden-Ish Ganzorig, head of government press office, told a press conference.

However, only people who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter these units, said Ganzorig.

The ban on all kinds of gaming, religious and entertainment services, bars, and mass gatherings such as sports events and cultural activities across the country will stay unchanged, according to the official.

Mongolia imposed a nationwide lockdown on April 10 to curb the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, and the lockdown restrictions have been eased gradually since May 8.

As of Thursday, the Asian country has registered 50,618 COVID-19 cases with 247 related deaths. Most of the total confirmed cases were locally transmitted.