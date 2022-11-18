Mongolia imposes quarantine in 7 provinces due to sheep, goat plague

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) --:Mongolia has imposed a quarantine regime in seven provinces for an indefinite period due to an outbreak of a highly contagious animal disease affecting sheep and goats.

"As of today, the outbreak of highly infectious animal diseases is relatively calm in our country," said Khayangaa Bolorchuluun, minister of food, agriculture and light industry, while introducing the country's winter preparations during a meeting of the parliament session on Friday.

Due to the outbreak of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague, a total of 22 locations in 15 soums (administrative subdivisions) of seven provinces have been quarantined, said the minister.

The livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy with around 70 million heads of livestock in the country with a population of around 3.4 million.