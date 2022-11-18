UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Imposes Quarantine In 7 Provinces Due To Sheep, Goat Plague

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Mongolia imposes quarantine in 7 provinces due to sheep, goat plague

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) --:Mongolia has imposed a quarantine regime in seven provinces for an indefinite period due to an outbreak of a highly contagious animal disease affecting sheep and goats.

"As of today, the outbreak of highly infectious animal diseases is relatively calm in our country," said Khayangaa Bolorchuluun, minister of food, agriculture and light industry, while introducing the country's winter preparations during a meeting of the parliament session on Friday.

Due to the outbreak of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague, a total of 22 locations in 15 soums (administrative subdivisions) of seven provinces have been quarantined, said the minister.

The livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy with around 70 million heads of livestock in the country with a population of around 3.4 million.

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture Mongolia Industry Million

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

11 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

11 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

48 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.