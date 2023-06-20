Mongolia issues heatwave warning

ULAN BATOR,Jun 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Large parts of Mongolia are now experiencing an intense heatwave that is expected to last until the end of this week, the country's weather monitoring agency said Tuesday.

Air temperatures are exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in large parts of Mongolia, especially in eastern steppe and southern Gobi provinces, the agency said, warning the public to avoid heatstroke.

The highest temperature of this summer so far is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday, in the Khanbogd soum (administrative subdivision) of the southern province of Umnugovi, it said.