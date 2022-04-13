Mongolia issues warning for snowstorms

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Wednesday issued a warning of heavy snow and snowstorms.

"Heavy snow and snowstorms are hitting large parts of the country, reducing visibility," the weather monitoring agency said, urging drivers and nomadic herders to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

The volatile weather is expected to continue across almost all parts of the country, including the national capital Ulan Bator, in the coming two days, it said.

Mongolia has four seasons. Strong winds, dust and snowstorms are common in spring in the country.

A total of 10 people, mostly nomadic herders, lost their lives due to heavy dust and snowstorms that swept through large parts of Mongolia in March 2021. Enditem