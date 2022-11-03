Mongolia issues warning for snowstorms

ULAN BATOR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Sunday issued a warning of heavy snow and snowstorms.

As of Sunday morning, the western provinces of Bayan-Ulgii, Uvs and Govi-Altai, the northern provinces of Khuvsgul and Selenge, and the central areas of Tuv province and the national capital Ulan Bator have seen 1-20 cm of snow, the weather monitoring agency said, adding that the snowstorms are reducing visibility.

The volatile weather is expected to continue across large parts of the country in the coming days, it said, urging drivers and nomadic herders to take extra precautions against possible disasters.