Mongolia Issues Warning Of Strong Winds, Dust, Snow Storms

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Thursday issued a warning of strong winds and dust storms.

In the coming three days, strong winds and heavy dust storms are expected to sweep the western, central and Gobi parts of Mongolia.

In addition, heavy dust and snow storms are expected to hit eastern provinces of the country, with wind speed expected to reach 18-28 meters per second in large parts of the country in the coming few days, the agency said, urging citizens, especially nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

The warning came after 10 people, mostly herders, lost their lives due to heavy dust and snow storms that swept through large parts of Mongolia in mid-March.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

