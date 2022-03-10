UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Issues Warning Over Meningococcal Disease

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia's Health Ministry declared an outbreak of the life-threatening meningococcal disease.

Meningococcal infections have been reported among young children in the country recently, the ministry said on Thursday, urging parents and guardians to take precautions to protect their children from the disease.

The disease is caused by bacteria named Neisseria meningitidis and can cause infections in the linings of the brain or the blood, or both. It has a high mortality rate if untreated but is vaccine-preventable.

The common symptoms of the disease include sudden fever, vomiting, nausea, headache, a stiff neck, backache and increased sensitivity to light.

>