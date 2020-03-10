Mongolia locks down cities after reporting first virus case

(@FahadShabbir)

Ulaanbaatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Mongolia on Tuesday barred anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case -- a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until March 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference.