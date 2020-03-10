UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Locks Down Cities After Reporting First Virus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Mongolia locks down cities after reporting first virus case

Ulaanbaatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Mongolia on Tuesday barred anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case -- a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until March 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Company Ulaanbaatar Mongolia March All From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

7 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

7 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

9 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.