Mongolia Logs 1,063 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 02nd August 2021

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 1,063 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 166,210, the country's health ministry said Monday.

A total of 5,221 samples were tested across the country in the past day.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 283 were detected in the capital city Ulan Bator, with the rest reported elsewhere in the country.

Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's total population, is the hardest hit by COVID-19.

The disease has claimed 850 lives in Mongolia since the country's first case was reported in March last year.

The Asian country launched its national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

