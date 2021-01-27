UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 11 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 More Recoveries

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia has added 11 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after 12,703 tests were conducted across the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

The new cases were locally transmitted. Two of them were found in a bus heading to the western Mongolian province of Khovd from capital Ulan Bator, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, told a press conference.

The authorities said that more than 40 passengers on that bus were then quarantined.

They were brought back from Darvi soum of the Khovd province to Ulan Bator on a special flight on Wednesday.

Mongolia has confirmed a total of 1,667 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,200 locally transmitted ones.

Meanwhile, 25 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,236, said Ambaselmaa.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths so far.

