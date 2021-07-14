Mongolia logs 1,159 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 141,689, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that 114,872 patients have recovered from the disease so far while the nationwide death toll has amounted to 730.

The country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, a total of 1,798,664 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.