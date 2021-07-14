UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Logs 1,159 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Mongolia logs 1,159 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 141,689, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said that 114,872 patients have recovered from the disease so far while the nationwide death toll has amounted to 730.

The country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, a total of 1,798,664 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Mongolia February From Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hospitality leads UAEâ€™s economic re ..

52 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

10 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

10 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.