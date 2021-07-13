Mongolia logs 1,246 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 140,530, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, 10 more fatalities were recorded in the past day, raising the death toll to 726, it said.

Of the total deaths, according to the ministry, 699 were directly related to COVID-19, and the remaining ones were related to the combination of the virus and other underlying medical conditions.

The country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, a total of 1,797,513 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.