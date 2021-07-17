UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 1,295 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Mongolia has registered 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 145,787, the country's health ministry said Saturday.

Three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 10 more people have died from the virus, raising the national death toll to 753, it added.

More than 2,105,276 Mongolians have received the first dose, and over 1,815,790 have been fully vaccinated since the start of a national vaccination campaign on Feb. 23, according to the ministry.

