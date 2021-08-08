Mongolia logs 1,463 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 1,463 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the national counts to 173,532 and 879, respectively, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

Around 5,600 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, the ministry said in a statement.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 516 were detected in the western province of Bayan-Ulgii, which is one of the most popular destinations for domestic tourists. This is the first time that the number of coronavirus infections registered in a province has exceeded that of the capital Ulan Bator since the epidemic hit the country in March 2020.

The Asian country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.