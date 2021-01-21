UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Recoveries

Mongolia logs 16 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia added 16 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 12,940 tests had been conducted across the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted or detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, said at a daily press conference.

Mongolia has confirmed a total of 1,584 COVID-19 cases so far, including more than 1,100 locally transmitted ones.

Meanwhile, 13 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 1,046.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths so far.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

