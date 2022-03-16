UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 164 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Mongolia logs 164 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia reported 164 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 468,323, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,105, with no new deaths reported for the sixth consecutive day by Wednesday.

Currently, Mongolia has a total of 3,695 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1,028,900 people have received a third dose, and more than 110,400 a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

Robbers kills man over resistance

Robbers kills man over resistance

2 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland expands market access for people ..

Chinese mainland expands market access for people from Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

2 minutes ago
 Govt to bear education expanses of children of Koc ..

Govt to bear education expanses of children of Kocha Risaldar blast victims

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 restrictions remove as positivity ratio d ..

COVID-19 restrictions remove as positivity ratio declines: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 NCOC announces to withdraw Covid-19 related all re ..

NCOC announces to withdraw Covid-19 related all restrictions

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>