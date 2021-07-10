Mongolia logs 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:Mongolia recorded 1,783 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 136,053, the health ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 13 more COVID-19 related deaths and 3,397 new recoveries were reported over the same period, taking the national counts to 700 and 99,910, respectively, said the ministry.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

A total of 2,100,918 Mongolians have so far received their first dose of vaccines with 1,787,254 people having been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.