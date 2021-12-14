Mongolia logs 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 191 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 386,826, according to the country's health ministry.

Two of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad and the remaining were local transmissions, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients over the age of 40 died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,965, it said.

Currently, 2,925 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across the country, while 5,122 patients are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

Over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two vaccine doses, with 814,756 people over 18 years of age having received a booster.