Mongolia Logs 2,184 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Mongolia logs 2,184 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's COVID-19 cases increased by 2,184 to 294,375 over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, and around half of them were detected in the national capital of Ulan Bator, which is home to half of Mongolia's population of around 3.

4 million.

The viral disease has claimed 1,133 lives in the country since its first case was confirmed in March last year, according to the ministry.

There are now over 88,800 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

