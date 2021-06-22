Mongolia logs 2,231 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,231 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 98,050, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Fourteen more fatalities were reported in the past day, bringing the nationwide death toll to 477, the ministry said in a statement, adding that 886 more patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 64,354.

The health authorities urged citizens to avoid crowded places or stay home to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, as the COVID-19 situation in the country is getting worse day by day.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,918,300 Mongolians have so far received their first dose of vaccine with 1,709,200 people having been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.