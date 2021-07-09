UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 2,308 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

ULAN BATOR, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,308 new cases of COVID-19, and five more deaths from the virus, raising the national counts to 134,270 and 687 respectively, the country's health ministry said Friday.

A total of 12,539 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections, said the ministry.

Among the total confirmed cases, 96,513 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

Over 55 percent of Mongolia's residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

