Mongolia Logs 2,485 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:10 AM

ULAN BATOR, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 2,485 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 117,963, the health ministry said Thursday.

Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities were reported across the country, raising the death toll to 597, it added.

Mongolian authorities are urging the public to maintain good personal hygiene habits and avoid crowded places to keep themselves safe, as the pandemic situation in the country is getting worse day by day.

