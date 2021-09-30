Mongolia Logs 2,650 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 More Deaths
ULAN BATOR, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 2,650 more local COVID-19 infections and 19 more related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 304,084 and 1,204 respectively, the country's health ministry said Thursday.
Currently, 20,074 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across country, around 400 of them in very critical conditions, the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, 64,654 people infected with the virus are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.
Although over 65 percent of the country's population of around 3.4 million has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the resurgence of the viral disease has continued due to the Delta wave.
The country's health authorities are urging the public to avoid mass gatherings and receive a booster or third dose of the vaccine.