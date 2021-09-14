Mongolia logs 2,939 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 260,000

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,939 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 260,709, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, and 1,404 of them were detected in Ulan Bator, the capital of the country, which is the hardest hit by COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients aged over 20 died from the viral disease in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,056.

More than 62,800 COVID-19 patients are now being treated across the country, and 315 of them are in very serious conditions, according to the ministry.

Health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols as the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading fast across the country and has been detected in most of the 21 provinces.

So far, 65 percent of Mongolia's population have been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.