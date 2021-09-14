UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 2,939 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 260,000

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Mongolia logs 2,939 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 260,000

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,939 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 260,709, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, and 1,404 of them were detected in Ulan Bator, the capital of the country, which is the hardest hit by COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients aged over 20 died from the viral disease in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,056.

More than 62,800 COVID-19 patients are now being treated across the country, and 315 of them are in very serious conditions, according to the ministry.

Health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols as the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading fast across the country and has been detected in most of the 21 provinces.

So far, 65 percent of Mongolia's population have been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia February National University All From Asia

Recent Stories

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

7 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

11 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

22 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

34 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.