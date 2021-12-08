UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 310 New COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

ULAN BATOR,Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia has registered 310 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 385,476, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local transmissions, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,950 after three more fatalities were reported in the past day.

Currently, 4,046 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the country, while another 7,635 are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 765,968 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.

