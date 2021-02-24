UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 32 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,755, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

The latest cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Over 75 percent of the total patients in the country have recovered from the disease, the center said.

The Asian country has recorded six COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first case in March last year.

Mongolia plans to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population against COVID-19, and 20 percent of them will be covered by COVAX, a global initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country's health ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

