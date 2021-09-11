Mongolia logs 3,240 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 250,000

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 3,240 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 252,648, the country's health ministry said Saturday.

The total death toll climbed to 1,021 after 14 more patients over the age of 40 died from the viral disease, the ministry said in a statement.

More than 61,100 COVID-19 patients are now being treated across the Asian country, with over 260 in very serious condition, it said.

Mongolia, with a population of around 3.4 million, has conducted more than 3.7 million PCR tests since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.