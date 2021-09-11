UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 3,240 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 250,000

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Mongolia logs 3,240 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 250,000

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 3,240 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 252,648, the country's health ministry said Saturday.

The total death toll climbed to 1,021 after 14 more patients over the age of 40 died from the viral disease, the ministry said in a statement.

More than 61,100 COVID-19 patients are now being treated across the Asian country, with over 260 in very serious condition, it said.

Mongolia, with a population of around 3.4 million, has conducted more than 3.7 million PCR tests since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia March 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating ..

Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating SOPs

2 minutes ago
 Rescue Khanewal observes World First Aid Day

Rescue Khanewal observes World First Aid Day

13 minutes ago
 Strict implementation of CoC issued by ECP to be e ..

Strict implementation of CoC issued by ECP to be ensured: RO

13 minutes ago
 Rana Sana Ullah’s indictment deferred till Sept ..

Rana Sana Ullah’s indictment deferred till Sept 25

38 minutes ago
 Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.