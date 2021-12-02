Mongolia logs 441 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Mongolia has registered 441 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 383,711, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local transmissions, and 274 of them were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 patients have died in the past day, raising the national death toll to 1,935.

Currently, 5,300 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across the country, while 10,087 are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 percent of Mongolia's population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 693,158 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster dose.