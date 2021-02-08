Mongolia logs 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 2,073, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

"We conducted 12,252 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests, 50 were positive in the capital city Ulan Bator," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a daily press conference.

Meanwhile, 30 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1,493, Ambalsemaa said.

The Asian country has so far recorded four COVID-19-related deaths.