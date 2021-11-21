UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 509 New COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:50 PM

Mongolia logs 509 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 509 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 378,575, according to a statement by the country's health ministry on Sunday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, it said.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,867 after seven more patients died in the past day.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 561,338 people aged over 18 having got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.

Related Topics

Died Mongolia Sunday Million

Recent Stories

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

2 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.