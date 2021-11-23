UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 525 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Mongolia logs 525 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 525 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 378,878 and 1,885 respectively, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 577,066 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.

Related Topics

Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38 ..

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

25 minutes ago
 PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

25 minutes ago
 Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Compan ..

Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Companies in Lebanon's Electricity P ..

25 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2 ..

European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2021

25 minutes ago
 Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.