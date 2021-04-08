UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 554 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

ULAN BATOR, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia added 554 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,116 tests had been conducted across the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said Thursday.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining 553 were locally transmitted, the center said in a statement.

Mongolia has confirmed a total of 12,780 COVID-19 cases so far, including more than 12,300 locally transmitted ones. Among all patients, 8,140 have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, one more death was reported in the country, taking the nationwide count to 22, the center added.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November.

