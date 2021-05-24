Mongolia logs 630 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 53,100, the country's heath ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that the latest cases were local infections and that 5,849 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose by 410 in the last 24 hours to 46,748, while five fatalities were added to the death toll which stands now at 266, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,830,600 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 773,900 have been fully vaccinated.