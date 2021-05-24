UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Logs 630 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Mongolia logs 630 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 53,100, the country's heath ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that the latest cases were local infections and that 5,849 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose by 410 in the last 24 hours to 46,748, while five fatalities were added to the death toll which stands now at 266, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,830,600 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 773,900 have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Mongolia February Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses decline in COVID-19 cases durin ..

5 minutes ago

IGP lauds role of ITP in maintaining traffic flow

17 minutes ago

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi chairs second ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Condemns two Deadly Attacks in Northeastern Bu ..

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.