UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Logs 804 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Mongolia logs 804 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia on Sunday confirmed 804 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 44,820, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Meanwhile, two more fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 174, the center said, adding that 1,389 more recoveries were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 31,373.

The Asian country launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its total 3.3 million population.

More than 1,536,700 people have so far received their first dose and over 617,900 have got both jabs, according to the authorities.

Related Topics

Mongolia February Sunday Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.