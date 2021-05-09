Mongolia logs 804 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia on Sunday confirmed 804 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 44,820, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Meanwhile, two more fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 174, the center said, adding that 1,389 more recoveries were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 31,373.

The Asian country launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its total 3.3 million population.

More than 1,536,700 people have so far received their first dose and over 617,900 have got both jabs, according to the authorities.