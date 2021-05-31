UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 927 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 58,439

Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Mongolia logs 927 new COVID-19 cases, total at 58,439

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 927 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 58,439, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that the latest cases were local infections, and that 6,026 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 has been increasing significantly in recent days, the ministry said, urging the public to follow health guidelines and always wear masks in crowded areas.

A total of 50,436 recoveries and 290 deaths have been registered since the outbreak was declared in the Asian country in mid-March 2020, according to the ministry.

The country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people.

Over 1,854,600 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,229,200 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated.

