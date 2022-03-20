Mongolia logs lowest daily COVID-19 cases in a year

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's Heath Ministry on Sunday confirmed 39 new COVID-19 local infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since March 6, 2021, raising the nationwide tally to 468,619.

Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported in the past day, leaving the country's COVID-19 death toll unchanged at 2,108, the ministry said.

Currently, Mongolia has a total of 2,468 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,030,054 people have received a third dose, and 111,944 have received a fourth dose voluntarily.