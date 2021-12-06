UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs Lowest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Mongolia logs lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 139 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily count since March 17, raising the total caseload to 384,870, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,944 after the death of one more patient, it added.

Currently, 4,449 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across the country, while another 8,321 are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 percent of Mongolia's population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 740,043 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.

