Mongolia logs record daily high of 3,805 COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded the highest daily count of 3,805 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 221,351, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said that 7,549 samples were tested across the country in the past day.

The viral disease has so far claimed 948 lives after four more people aged over 40 died in the past day.

The resurgence of COVID-19 has continued with the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreading fast across the country.

Delta has been detected in the capital Ulan Bator and most of the country's 21 provinces.

Since a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched in February, 64.5 percent of the country's total population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In late August, the Asian country began offering a booster or third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers, employees of all levels of educational institutions, people aged over 55, and those suffering chronic diseases.