Mongolia logs record daily high of 885 COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered a daily record of 885 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 16,603, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted and mostly detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two more deaths and 371 new recoveries were reported, taking the respective total to 32 and 9,887, said the center.

For the past week, Mongolia has reported a daily average of more than 700 infections, the highest since the epidemic hit the country in March 2020.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on Saturday and will last until April 25.