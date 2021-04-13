UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Logs Record Daily High Of 885 COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Mongolia logs record daily high of 885 COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered a daily record of 885 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 16,603, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted and mostly detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two more deaths and 371 new recoveries were reported, taking the respective total to 32 and 9,887, said the center.

For the past week, Mongolia has reported a daily average of more than 700 infections, the highest since the epidemic hit the country in March 2020.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on Saturday and will last until April 25.

Related Topics

Mongolia March April 2020

Recent Stories

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

10 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.