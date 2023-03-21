UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Observes International Day Of Forests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:Mongolia has marked the International Day of Forests under the theme of "Healthy Forests -- Healthy People" to enhance public awareness about the importance of forests and trees, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Tuesday.

Under the auspices of the country's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, a national conference to discuss the pressing issues in the forestry sector was held here Monday on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, the ministry said in a statement.

"Environmental problems are all interconnected. If we lose trees, we will lose water, air, soil and even life," Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene said, urging the country's forestry authorities and citizens to contribute to planting more trees and protecting the environment.

