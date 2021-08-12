Mongolia Officials Size Drugs With Street Value Of 1.1 Mln USD
Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:00 PM
ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Officials from Mongolian Customs General Administration and the National Police Agency seized a large amount of narcotic drugs on Wednesday, local media reported on Thursday.
The seized methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of 1.
1 million U.S. Dollars, was sent by post from an African country to a Mongolian citizen.
This is the largest drug seizure in Mongolia over the past 10 years, according to the police agency.