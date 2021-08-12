Mongolia officials size drugs with street value of 1.1 mln USD

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Officials from Mongolian Customs General Administration and the National Police Agency seized a large amount of narcotic drugs on Wednesday, local media reported on Thursday.

The seized methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of 1.

1 million U.S. Dollars, was sent by post from an African country to a Mongolian citizen.

This is the largest drug seizure in Mongolia over the past 10 years, according to the police agency.