Mongolia plans horse festival to revive pandemic- hit tourism sector

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :An annual horse festival is set to return this year in Mongolia in an attempt to revive the country's pandemic-battered tourism sector, organizers said Friday.

The annual "Horses of Mongolian Steppe" festival in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the seventh edition of the festival will be held from Nov.

19 to 21 in Batnorov soum of the eastern Khentii province under the auspices of the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

More than 2,000 horses are expected to take part in the festival this year.The festival will include several activities, including horse-related jewelry auctions, horse racing, lasso competitions and concerts.