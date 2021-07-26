Mongolia plans to give COVID-19 booster shots

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia is planning to inoculate its citizens with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said Monday.

Enkhbold made the remarks during a meeting of the national disaster risk reduction council.

"We are preparing to introduce the third doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting late August as part of further measures to combat the pandemic," he said.

The Asian country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

Close to 66 percent of the country's population has received a first dose of vaccine and over 59 percent received two jabs.