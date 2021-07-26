UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Plans To Give COVID-19 Booster Shots

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Mongolia plans to give COVID-19 booster shots

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia is planning to inoculate its citizens with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said Monday.

Enkhbold made the remarks during a meeting of the national disaster risk reduction council.

"We are preparing to introduce the third doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting late August as part of further measures to combat the pandemic," he said.

The Asian country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

Close to 66 percent of the country's population has received a first dose of vaccine and over 59 percent received two jabs.

Related Topics

Mongolia February August Asia

Recent Stories

Summer vacation is ‘strong opportunity’ to sto ..

10 minutes ago

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

25 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

25 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

34 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 44.33%, reach US $ 119m m ..

11 minutes ago

Bonus prize for an Olympic medal: 30 seconds mask- ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.